Twin Falls Bike Thief Caught On Camera With Stolen Property

Shay Stokesberry

A Twin Falls' woman who has had bikes stolen from her property on multiple occasions since August has shared two pictures of the person responsible for the acts. The most recent theft took place on October 16.

Shay Stokesberry lives near the Twin Falls City Park, just across from the First Federal Bank. In the past couple of months she has had a black beach cruiser stripped, and several parts to a second bike stolen.

"The first time my cart, front basket and seat were taken. The second time the front wheel, nuts and bolts to the back tire and the connector piece for my new cart was taken," said Stokesberry.

The victim has reported seeing both a male and female at the time of the thefts. If you recognize this person, or know something about these thefts, the matter should be reported.