Twin Falls Charming Charlie Going Out Of Business

In fact, it isn't just the Twin Falls Charming Charlie, all of them are. It seems like just yesterday the store opened its doors.

Charming Charlie has 261 stores and they aren't going to keep any of them open. They have filed bankruptcy so the store will close in Twin Falls.

Charming Charlie opened their doors in October of 2017 so it hasn't even been open in Twin Falls for two years. That makes me sad because I really enjoyed going into the store. It is a fantastic color coordinated fashion and accessory store. I really liked the color-coordinated part. You can get pretty much every shade of color you can think of.

Not sure exactly when Charming Charlie in Twin Falls will be closing their doors but we will keep you posted because I am sure they are going to have to liquidate everything. So sad for Charming Charlie. Are you going to miss it?