Twin Falls Christmas Lovers Get Paid To Watch Christmas Movies

There seems to be a trend of these jobs going around lately and right now, if you love Christmas movies and everything else for that matter, you could get a dream job of watching Christmas movies and making some money.

Reviews.org is looking to pay someone $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days. You even get to choose the holiday movies. You will also get a year's worth of streaming for 7 different streaming services! Nice!

The gift cards for the streaming services will cover Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Hallmark Movies Now. The only requirements is that you have a device already capable of streaming, watch the 25 movies in 25 days and fill out a short survey after each movie.

There are a list of movies you can watch and pick from and, Die Hard could possibly be on that list. On the list they suggest is movies like Elf, Christmas with the Kranks, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Muppet Christmas Carol and of course a Charlie Brown Christmas. I watch them almost every year anyway so might as well apply to get paid for it.

You have until December 4th to apply and they will announce the winner on December 7th. From there, if you get the job, the movie marathon is on! You can watch alone or you can watch with family. Might be a good excuse to get my grinch boyfriend to watch some of them with me.