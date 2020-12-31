Twin Falls Coffee Shop Expands; Offering Breakfast And Lunch

One of if not my favorite coffee shop on the south side of Twin Falls has expanded. Coram Deo has expanded and is now offering breakfast and lunch along with their delicious coffee and specialty drinks.

According to their Facebook page, they are not offering breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you can call ahead to order at 208-404-7854.

They are offering breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., lunch from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and it looks like they have an amazing menu with some pretty great prices.

They offer breakfast sandwiches, yogurt parfait and even biscuits and gravy for breakfast. They have a pretty large variety of sandwiches for lunch as well. You can pick your own bread and build your own sandwich or you can order hot sandwiches like a chicken sandwich, BLT and grilled cheese just to name a few.

They are also offering baskets of beer battered shrimp, chicken tenders, fish and chips and salads. Wow this menu is actually huge! They did expand the coffee shop so you can go in and sit down and enjoy a meal or again, call and order to go.

If you still aren't sure where Coram Deo is located, they are at 979 Washington Street in the same complex as the Swensen's on the far south end of town. I am definitely going to have to go in there and try it out.