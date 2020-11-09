Twin Falls Council Votes to Table Mask Ordinance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls City Council has voted to table the mask mandate ordinance proposed during Monday night's meeting.

After several hours of testimony from the public Councilman Shawn Barigar motioned to table the ordinance, essentially killing it for the time being, all the other council members voted in favor of the motion except for Craig Hawkins. The council then proceeded to discuss options on an information and education campaign to help figure out a way to curb the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The council had heard more than 60 people give testimony that began a little after 5 p.m. Monday evening and went to just before 10 p.m. Most of the people who gave testimony did not support a mask mandate. However, some, including representatives from St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center did voice their support for the ordinance. The council had voted during the last meeting, November 2, for city staff to draft a mask ordinance. More information to come...

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Ahead of the city council meeting a demonstration and protest against the proposed ordinance was held outside City Hall, see below.