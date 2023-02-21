Idahoans Asked for Input on Renewable Energy on Public Lands

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho residents in the southern part of the state will get a chance to voice their thoughts on the strategy for renewable energy projects on federal public lands at a series of open house meetings. The Bureau of Land Management is seeking input from the public on the agency's strategy when it comes to renewable energy projects on large areas of land the it manages across Southern Idaho.

According to the BLM there is an increased interest for renewable energy projects like wind and solar farms on public lands. The agency said the goal of the meetings is to get input from the public, encourage partner engagement, show how the BLM application process works for proposed projects, and show the many uses of public lands. The information gathered at the series of meetings will then be put into a report which will be shared with renewable energy developers.

Four Open House Meetings Set for Renewable Energy Strategy for Southern Idaho

All meetings will be from 5-7 p.m. on each date set in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, and Meridian. BLM will start each meeting with a presentation and then allow the public to speak to BLM staff on-hand at various places at each venue. One of the meetings is a virtual open house:

Twin Falls Open House for Lava Ridge Wind Project Draft Environmental Impact Statement

The Twin Falls open house will also be held at the same time the public meeting on the proposed Lava Ridge wind farm draft environmental impact statement is being held at the same venue. The proposed project by Magic Valley Energy would build 400 electricity generating windmills in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties. The project has sparked strong opposition from many in the Magic Valley who have hosted their own public meetings on the proposal. Idaho's governor and other elected leaders have also raised concerns regarding the project.

