Twin Falls County Fair Events You Don’t Want To Miss
The Twin Falls County Fair is coming and there are a ton of fun events. Most of them you don't want to miss, and these are the ones you definitely don't want to. The Twin Falls County Fair is September 1st through September 6th.
- 1
Ninja Nation Challenge
A Ninja Warrior style event where you can go check out the amazing people who can compete in these obstacle courses. You can enter online to do it yourself, there will be a chance for kids to do a smaller version and more. Definitely something to check out.
- 2
Thomas Carnival
Is it really a fair without a carnival? Lots of fun rides, lots of family fun.
- 3
Chicks N Chaps
An awesome event geared toward educating women about rodeo. It also raises money to support women with breast cancer. There is a bucking machine, stuff to buy and raffles. It is a great event, lots of fun for the ladies.
- 4
Magic Valley Stampede
Again, is it really a carnival without a rodeo? They added breakaway roping this year to the events. It is going to be so much fun. You can get tickets and information about it here.
- 5
Demolition Derby
The All American Throwdown Demolition Derby. That is going to be a ton of fun. That event is September 6th from 4 pm to 6 pm. This is the first time this has happened. Big cars, minis, trucks and chain n bangs. I am not sure what all of that is but I definitely want to find out.
- 6
Granger Smith Concert
The Granger Smith concert is going to be September 5th. There really isn't a bad seat in the house when you go to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for a concert. And Granger Smith I hear is amazing.
- 7
Petting zoo
Admittedly this is something a lot of people I am sure will gladly miss, but this is my favorite thing so I had to add it here. The petting zoo is always a lot of fun. Feeding the animals is just so satisfying.