Twin Falls County Fair Events You Don’t Want To Miss

Photo by Filip Mroz on Unsplash

The Twin Falls County Fair is coming and there are a ton of fun events. Most of them you don't want to miss, and these are the ones you definitely don't want to. The Twin Falls County Fair is September 1st through September 6th.

 

  • 1

    Ninja Nation Challenge

    A Ninja Warrior style event where you can go check out the amazing people who can compete in these obstacle courses. You can enter online to do it yourself, there will be a chance for kids to do a smaller version and more. Definitely something to check out.

  • 2

    Thomas Carnival

    Is it really a fair without a carnival? Lots of fun rides, lots of family fun.

  • 3

    Chicks N Chaps

    An awesome event geared toward educating women about rodeo. It also raises money to support women with breast cancer. There is a bucking machine, stuff to buy and raffles. It is a great event, lots of fun for the ladies.

  • 4

    Magic Valley Stampede

    Again, is it really a carnival without a rodeo? They added breakaway roping this year to the events. It is going to be so much fun. You can get tickets and information about it here.

  • 5

    Demolition Derby

    The All American Throwdown Demolition Derby. That is going to be a ton of fun. That event is September 6th from 4 pm to 6 pm. This is the first time this has happened. Big cars, minis, trucks and chain n bangs. I am not sure what all of that is but I definitely want to find out.

  • 6

    Granger Smith Concert

    The Granger Smith concert is going to be September 5th. There really isn't a bad seat in the house when you go to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds for a concert. And Granger Smith I hear is amazing.

  • 7

    Petting zoo

    Admittedly this is something a lot of people I am sure will gladly miss, but this is my favorite thing so I had to add it here. The petting zoo is always a lot of fun. Feeding the animals is just so satisfying.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in

Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: Chick N Chaps, fair, rodeo, Twin Falls, Twin Falls County Fair
Categories: Events, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, Twin Falls Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top