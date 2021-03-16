Twin Falls County Responds to Crash Near Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash north of Kimberly that sent three people to the hospital.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the corner of 3900 N (Addison Ave) and 3400 E. for a car and pickup collision.

The sheriff's office said a Volkswagen Passat driven by Ryan Mallet, 44 of Jerome, failed to yield to a Dodge truck traveling on 39000 N. driven by Quintin Luker, 20, of Kimberly. Both drivers and a passenger in the Passat had to be taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said drivers need to follow the speed limit, stop at all stop signs and yield to traffic with the right of way.

