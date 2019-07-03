Twin Falls County Sheriff: Wear the Helmet Children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As people head out with the children to enjoy the great outdoors of southern Idaho on ATVs, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reminding parents to make sure the young ones have helmets on.

The sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page a reminder to parents that helmets are required for anyone under the age of 18, no exception. Deputies will increase their efforts this Independence Day holiday to make sure young people are wearing the proper safety head gear while on all-terrain vehicles, whether it be a motorcycle, ATV, or UTV.

The helmet must be DOT approved and if anyone is caught without one the guardians could face a $67 fine. The sheriff's office says they catch many children who may have a helmet, but don't wear it with the excuse that it is too hot.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Fatality Facts 2017, helmets are 37 percent effective in preventing motorcycle fatalities and 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries.