Twin Falls County to Become Second Amendment Sanctuary

They’re not calling it a sanctuary and it’s not confined strictly to the Second Amendment. Yet, on Tuesday, expect the Twin Falls County Commission to adopt what is, in effect, a resolution for a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

The Tuesday vote by commissioners is expected shortly after 10:00 o’clock in the morning.

Last week a local reporter asked me why there was so much support for what’s nothing more than a statement of belief. I guess the answer lies in the news media coverage we’re seeing whenever a county, town or city moves ahead with these resolutions. If it’s no big deal, then why all the top of the news and top of the page coverage?

It won’t be as strong as what we’ve seen passed in Newton County, Missouri. The Sheriff there is authorized to arrest any federal agents who would attempt to grab guns but each of these local actions sends a strong message.

There is a quite from Arthur C. Clarke’s 2010: Odyssey Two. “ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS, EXCEPT EUROPA. ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE…

If I could paraphrase, the liberals in Washington are being warned. The coastal enclaves they call home are theirs, except flyover country. Attempt no seizure here.

The Tuesday vote by commissioners is expected shortly after 10:00 o’clock in the morning. The public was asked to submit input and I’m told Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs assisted in cleaning up some legal verbiage.

This was a total community effort.

The county resolution could very well become a template for the remaining counties across the state where there’s still no action. Several counties are considering adoption.