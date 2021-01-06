Twin Falls Driving Habits That Need To Stay In 2020
Driving around the Magic Valley isn't hard, it is usually pretty quick and most people are friendly. There are some issues though that should definitely stay in 2020 and not join us in the new year.
- 1
The use of the Yellow Arrow
It is hard to get enough vehicles through a yellow arrow because drivers like to leave 5 car lengths between them and the car in front of them. Sure it sounds safe but it just causes the run of more red lights and frustration.
- 2
The running of red lights
I have never seen so many people run red lights as I have in the Magic Valley. I will let the ones in winter go when it is slick but the rest of them, just wow.
- 3
Round Abouts
We have just the one in Twin Falls and it is ridiculously annoying. Why did that have to go there? Sure it may be too late but let's refuse to put anymore in shall we.
- 4
Using a phone and driving
That is actually illegal and can get you a citation now so just don't do that.
- 5
Parking in the road to talk to people
I have been stuck behind several vehicles for a while as two vehicles driving other directions recognize each other, stop in the middle of the road, roll down the window and chat. Can you at least pull over
- 6
Left Laners
Left laners need to be left in 2020, enough said.
- 7
Drastic turn into Costco
You don't have to cross all 3 lanes of traffic on Poleline to get into Costco, there is a light.
- 8
Speed limits
We just need them to get figured out. Are you consistently going to go 10 miles under, 10 miles over? Better yet let's just try the speed limit.