Twin Falls Eatery Begins Meal Prep Service

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley restaurant has gotten into the meal prep business that aims to offer choices for all types of diets. This week Southern Idaho Economic Development announced the partnership of BLu with Code Blu , a healthy meal prep business.

The company offers similar meal prep services to other popular companies like Blue Apron, but provides options for people who may have celiacs disease, are lactose intolerant, or eat a vegan, paleo and keto diets. The company says it also caters to people working to lose weight or just have healthy on-the-go options for a busy lifestyle. BLu is a restaurant on Addison Avenue that serves a variety of foods from steaks to specialty sandwiches and other unique dishes.

According to the Code BLu website, you can choose breakfast, lunch and dinner items with an average price of $10 to $15 a meal. One of the lunch items is grilled salmon with an arugula salad or for breakfast, you can pick gluten-free chicken and waffles made with oat flour. The company has a specific schedule on when you can order food and what is available. Food is available for pickup or delivery.