TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The city of Twin Falls says emergency personnel who responded to a call on Sunday are in self-isolation after the patient tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the city, two people with the city of Twin Falls Fire Department and members of the Magic Valley Paramedics were exposed to a patient that later tested positive for COVID-19. The city does not believe anyone else with the fire department had been exposed to the virus.

The city says the two individuals looked to be in good spirits and have not exhibited any symptoms of the illness. As a precaution the city is following the guidelines set in place by the Center for Disease Control. The fire department might make changes to protect its personnel and the public when responding to emergency calls in the future. The South Central Public Health District announced earlier there is one confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus in Twin Falls County.