Twin Falls Fire Department Put Out Kitchen Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters quickly knocked down a kitchen fire Thursday morning southwest of Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 9:15 a.m. on 3600 N and 2700. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the back of the house. Everyone had made it out of the house safely except for a dog.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and began searching the home as well as vent out smoke and harmful gasses. No one was injured by the fire and the dog had made it out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Get our free mobile app