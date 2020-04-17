Twin Falls Fire Rescue Two From Apartment Fire Near Station

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were rescued by Twin Falls Fire crews early this morning at an apartment complex fire just down the street from the downtown fire station.

According to Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks, the blaze broke out at around 6:55 a.m. Friday morning at a two story apartment building just down from the downtown fire station on 2nd Ave East. When crews arrived they found an active fire on the balcony on one of the upper apartments.

Three people were inside the apartment on fire, one was able to make it out while a ladder crew rescued two others through a window. All three adults were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. People living in the neighboring apartment were also impacted by the fire, but got out safely.

Brooks said the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and under investigation. Three fire engines, a command vehicle, two medical units and Twin Falls Police responded to the fire.