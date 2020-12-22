Twin Falls Fireworks Stands Starting To Pop Up

There is a limited amount of time that fireworks are allowed to be shot off and bought in Idaho. Obviously, for the 4th of July, but also for New Years. You may have noticed some fireworks stands popping up around town.

Fireworks are allowed to be sold and shot off from December 26th through January 1st at midnight. The window is a little bit longer for the 4th of July so you tend to see more stands around that time.

If you are the type that would really like to shoot off fireworks to appreciate the fact that 2020 is coming to an end, there is one shop that is on the corner of 5 points kind of in front of Jimmy John's in the parking lot. I am sure they will be up and running by Saturday so they can help you celebrate.

Just again, friendly reminder that fireworks are still illegal until December 26th. After that, pretty much all bets are off. If you have dogs that are afraid of fireworks, keep in mind they might randomly hear explosions the next week.

I have never been one to celebrate the New year with fireworks, but after the year that 2020 has been it almost seems fitting and too perfect not to end with a bang. Maybe if enough people shoot of some fireworks we can scare 2020 into staying in 2020 and not following us into the new year.