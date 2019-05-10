Boise State to Honor Chobani Founder at Commencement Ceremonies

(KLIX) – The founder and CEO of Chobani is among those who will be honored at commencement ceremonies on Saturday at Boise State University.

Hamdi Ulukaya will be awarded an honorary doctorate and offer remarks during the morning ceremony, the university said in a news release.

Then, during the afternoon ceremony, an honorary doctorate will be presented to the Honorable Judge Sergio Gutierrez, who will offer remarks on the American dream.

Ulukaya, originally from turkey, started the Greek yogurt giant Chobani in 2007. Ever since opening a manufacturing plant in 2012 in Twin Falls County, the company has been a part of community and economic growth.

The company has reached out to other communities as well, including donating nearly $50,000 to help cover unpaid school lunch debt for students in Warwick, R.I., so kids there can have nutritious school lunches, according to a report by CBS News .

Gutierrez, who as a young child immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, was Idaho’s first Latino judge and served southwest Idaho from the bench for 25 years. Among his educational and other accomplishments, the university said that as a judge he helped improve court interpreter services throughout Idaho.

Besides the honorary-degree recipients, 2,633 of the university students will receive their degrees and certificates during the two commencement ceremonies on Saturday. Of that number, 868 are eligible for honors. Boise State’s total graduates for the year is more than 4,500.