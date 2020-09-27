Twin Falls High Principal Passes Away Suddenly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The principal of Twin Falls High School passed away suddenly Saturday night with his wife by his side.

In a letter sent out to the community, Twin Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickenson announced the passing of Dan Vogt who died September 27, with his wife present at their home in Twin Falls. In the letter, Dr. Dickenson said Vogt had been a longtime educator at Twin Falls High School where he first started as an American government teacher in 1993. He also served as a football, baseball, and basketball coach at the junior and varsity levels. According to the district website, Vogt grew up near Caldwell, went to Northwest Nazarene University and earned a B.A. in social science education and completed a master’s degree in educational leadership from the College of Idaho.

For a short time Vogt went to work for the Jerome School District then later returned to the Twin Falls School District in 2006 and took a position as vice principal. According to the district, Vogt became principal of Twin Falls High School in 2014. "Recovering from this loss will take time and as a district, we hope we can help the TFHS community with support and care. We ask that the community respect the privacy of Dan’s family," said Dickenson in a letter.

According to the district website, Vogt has two adult children and one grandchild. The school will provide councilors for students and staff who may need the assistance on Monday morning.