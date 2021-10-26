Twin Falls, ID Halloween Events And Trunk Or Treats

There are a lot of things coming this week to celebrate Halloween. We are compiling a list of all of them so you can plan out your week. If there are any we missed please let us know so we can add it to the list.

1 Trick of Treat on Bish's Street Saturday October 30th at Bish's RV at the interchange between Twin Falls and Jerome. The Trunk or Treat event doubles as a canned food drive for South Central Community Action Partnership and it is from 11 am - 2 pm.

2 Trick or Treat Main Street On Main Street in Twin Falls, this trick or treat event is from 2 pm - 4 pm on Saturday October 30th

3 Family Halloween Party Saturday, October 30th at 7 pm at Bowladrome in Twin Falls. There will be prizes and specials.

4 Trunk Or Treat on Everise Bigdawg and Friends are hosting their second annual Trunk or Treat. All ages welcome. Sunday October 31st at Everise on Pole Line Rd in Twin Falls from 4 pm - 7 pm.

5 Howl-o-ween event On Maine Ave in Twin Falls on October 31st starting at 3 pm. There will be a dog and child costume contest and prizes.

6 Trunk or Treat Church of the Nazarene is having a Trunk or Treat Saturday October 30th from 2 pm - 4 pm and it is a drive through at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene