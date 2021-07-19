Twin Falls & ID Law Enforcement To Crack Down On Aggressive Driving

The Twin Falls Police Department made the announcement that they will be joining other Idaho law enforcement agencies during July 23rd through August 8th for an aggressive driving campaign. Over 50 agencies in Idaho will be cracking down on aggressive drivers.

What is the aggressive driving campaign?

The aggressive driving campaign is aimed at stopping aggressive drivers across the state of Idaho. According to reports, 78 fatal crashes in Idaho during 2020 were linked to aggressive driving. Law enforcement officers will be looking specifically for aggressive drivers and pulling them over and ticketing them.

When is the aggressive driving campaign?

Officially it is July 23rd through August 8th. During that time law enforcement will be looking specifically for aggressive drivers to keep roads in Idaho safer.

What is aggressive driving?

Aggressive driving is a lot of things from tailgating to excessively speeding. Aggressive driving is any behavior behind the wheel that is pushy, bold or selfish that could put others at risk. This also includes road rage, running red lights, weaving in and out of traffic, not using traffic signals and passing on the shoulder or in an unsafe situation. There are a lot of things that could be considered aggressive driving.

What happens if you see an aggressive driver?

You can call and report aggressive drivers by calling 9-1-1, provide time, location, license plate, vehicle and driver description if possible to the dispatcher. They will handle it from there if at all possible.

Stay safe on the roads, don't take any unnecessary risks.

