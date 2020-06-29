Twin Falls Isn’t Idaho’s Most Dangerous City

Idaho isn’t exactly known as crime ridden. You’ve probably seen links like this one where the most dangerous town or city is rated in every state. The writer at the site even offers some lighthearted comments about several states in fly over country. Crime rates are so very low in many of these states even having the worst crime figures in a state still places the city among the safest in the country.

It’s the case in Idaho.

It’s not unusual to see college towns with higher crime rates but most of the crimes are of a smaller nature and involve theft and burglary.

Pocatello is listed as the most dangerous place according to figures compiled in 2017. It’s not unusual to see college towns with higher crime rates but most of the crimes are of a smaller nature and involve theft and burglary. Pocatello had a population of roughly 55-thousand that year and only counted one homicide.

It’s similar in many neighboring states. Helena, a college town and state capital, is considered the most dangerous place in Montana. It also only had one homicide in 2017. Rock Springs has the highest crime rate in Wyoming. I’ve been there and suspect someone was driving 5 miles over the downtown limit!

The same is true of the Dakotas. Fargo is listed as the most dangerous place in North Dakota and in South Dakota it’s Sioux Falls. These are by far the largest cities in those states so on a per capita basis you’ll likely see more crimes anyhow. They’re also shopping and academic hubs.

The challenge is, of course, to maintain these low numbers. They’re attractive for businesses looking for new homes.