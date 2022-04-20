Twin Falls Jury Finds Man Guilty of Murder II in 2016 Shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Buhl man has been found guilty of murder in a 2016 shooting that took the life of a teen in Twin Falls. According to court documents, Gerardo R. Chavez was found guilty of murder II following a jury trial last week in Twin Falls County District Court; he was acquitted of intimidating a witness. Chavez was charged with the death of Canyon Ridge High School student Vason Widaman on May 7, 2016. In September 2018, Chavez entered a plea agreement but, later withdrew it and went to trial. Another man charged in the murder, Jose Alvarez, took a plea agreement in late March and pleaded guilty to murder II. He was sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison on March 22. More information to come

