Twin Falls Library Hosting Parking Lot Movie Night

This is the closest thing you are going to get to a drive in in Twin Falls right now. You can go to the Twin Falls Public Library, park in your car with the family and watch a movie drive in style. And the best part is it is free.

All events at the Twin Falls Library are free which is great. They technically aren't allowed to tell you exactly which movie is being played but based on the "hints" we gathered it might be about a School of Rock music and it may or may not have Jack Black in it. That is the best we can do for you.

The event is going to be Friday, August 20th and the show starts at 9 pm. Gates for the event open at 8:30 pm so if you want to guarantee a good spot I would suggest getting there closer to 8:30 than 9.

The library also stated that the movie will be shown with captions which I think is genius. It might be a little hard to hear it in the parking lot but this way you won't miss a thing.

So the only confusing part for me at the moment is whether or not you have to stay in your vehicle or if you need to bring lawn chairs and such. I will look into it more to make sure and update you as soon as I have the answer. Either way I think it is going to be a ton of fun and family friendly.

The movie they are showing that may or may not be School of Rock with Jack Black is also rated PG 13 so parents beware just in case you don't want your young kids watching something with that kind of rating.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State