Twin Falls Lodging Makes Best Romantic Idaho Getaway List

I think it's safe to say that when most Idahoans think of the most romantic destinations in Idaho, places like Ketchum, Stanley, Sun Valley and Coeur de' Alene probably come to mind. Blue Lakes Boulevard actually wound up on one travel website's top list of enchanting Idaho stayovers.

The Crazy Tourist put together a list of most romantic Gem State weekend getaways . Its list of " 15 Best Romantic Weekend Getaways In Idaho " includes popular destinations such as the Sun Valley's Knob Hill Inn, the Coeur de' Alene Resort, the Sun Valley Lodge and (drum roll) the Blue Lakes Inn , in Twin Falls. Yes, Blue Lakes Boulevard is ROMANTIC.

Don't get me wrong, I'm sure the inn--which is located at 952 Blue Lakes Boulevard North--has its charming qualities. I was just surprised to see any place of lodging on the boulevard make the list. The sound of any traffic, whether it be foot or of the automobile variety, isn't something I usually associate with romance, but we'll certainly take it. The Blue Lakes Inn landed at number four on the list.

So, the next time you're thinking about a romantic weekend away in Idaho, don't rule out our own Blue Lakes Boulevard. You just might be surprised. The people at the Crazy Tourist were.