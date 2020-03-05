Twin Falls Man Charged with Arson after Pickup Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man is facing a second degree arson charge after allegedly setting his pickup on fire earlier this week. According to the affidavit filed in court, Twin Falls Fire Department and Twin Falls Police responded to a pickup that was on fire on the 100 block of Austin Ave on Feb. 1.

Police spoke to Gary Griggs who told them during the investigation he had thrown a cigarette on the ground and notice a small piece of plastic caught fire, but he went inside to fetch a coat. When he came back outside he found the truck on fire and tried to put it out. However, a neighbor told investigators he went to to see what was going on and told Griggs his truck was on fire and Greggs allegedly responded that he knew it was because he had started the fire.

Other neighbors reportedly told investigators they noticed Griggs throwing a liquid on the fire that appeared to make the flames bigger. In the charging document, the fire investigator could smell a strong odor of gasoline coming from the pickup. Authorities say it was the second call involving Griggs as fire crews responded to a fire in his basement two days earlier.