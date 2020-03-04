Twin Falls Man to Serve 25 Years for Gun and Drug Crimes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-year-old Twin Falls man will spend the next 25 years behind bars for drug and gun crimes. According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, David Paul Roberts was sentenced by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and theft of firearms, which he was given a 10 year sentence to run concurrent with the drug sentence.

Roberts pleaded guilty to the charges in October of 2019. Court documents say Roberts had worked with others to distribute more than 15 kilograms of meth in the Twin Falls area. He also got others to help him steal more than 100 guns and ammunition from a ranch in Gooding.

Roberts was arrested in December 2018 as he was returning from California back to the Gem State with 12 pounds of meth. Law enforcement worked to recover the stolen firearms, but only 20 have been found so far. Authorities say Roberts has an extensive criminal history with convictions for burglary, aggravated assault, and dealing drugs. Roberts will have to serve five years of supervised release once he is out of prison.