Twin Falls Marriot Has Projected Opening Date And Is Hiring

Construction is right on schedule at the future site of Marriot International's newest property on Pole Line in Twin Falls. I had a chance to speak to the general manager on Wednesday and he gave me a projected opening date.

On my second attempt to reach the Marriot TownePlace Suites to see about pre-bookings, the line was answered by General Manager Curtis Hansen. He was extremely pleasant to speak with and sounded eager to update the community on the property's progress.

"We are looking at early this fall. So probably around the middle to end of September," said Hansen.

I then proceeded to ask him about whether or not the hiring process had begun.

"Yes. We are hiring through the Fairfield Inn & Suites, which is also owned by Marriot. We are looking to bring on a team of 30," said Hansen.

Those interested in booking rooms at the Twin Falls location can do so right now at Marriot.com. The suites are located at 175 Pole Line Road East. You can reach the helpline at 208-734-8440.

Marriot TownePlace Suites has grown to close to 400 locations in the United States and Canada since its founding in 1997. The Twin Falls property will offer free Wi-Fi, free breakfast, a fitness center, free parking, an indoor pool, laundry services and will be pet-friendly.