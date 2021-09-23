Twin Falls McDonald’s Offering 50th Anniversary Disney World Toys

Magic Valley McDonald's locations have joined the 50th Anniversary Walt Disney World Resort celebration, and are offering 50 Disney figures to customers over the next few weeks. Customers can buy the toys separately, or receive them with the purchase of a Happy Meal.

No one is more excited about McDonald's new 50th Anniversary Walt Disney World Resort toys than my wife. She actually put together a checklist the other day of figurines she wants to add to her impressive collection of Disney merchandise. We scored Pinocchio in a meal we bought for our son on Wednesday at the Blue Lakes Boulevard location.

Greg Jannetta

The Happy Meals have the Disney castle on them, along with a checklist of all 50 toys people can collect. Popular Disney characters like Donald Duck, Groot, Lady and the Tramp, Dumbo, Bo Peep, Woody, Bambi, and many others, are included in the promotion. These Disney collectible toys will only be available for a short time.

We were told on Wednesday that a lot of Twin Falls' locations have already been running low on the figurines in this first week of the celebration. This is due to a great deal of area residents buying up the toys at the drive-thru. These Disney toys come with stands, and a neat background sticker that changes color.

Disney fans might be the most passionate collectors walking the planet, and there's no doubt in my mind that we'll be seeing Magic Valley McDonald's locations busier than usual in the coming weeks.

