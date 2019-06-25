Twin Falls Musicians Looking For A Drummer To Complete Band

A group of south Idaho musicians have used Craigslist as a way to narrow their search for an experienced drummer.

Do you have experience as a drummer? If so, a new metal band is in the process of forming in Twin Falls. The current members posted to Craigslist on June 24 to get the word out that they are trying out drummers.

Craigslist

The members have listed Godsmack, Megadeath, Slayer, and other similar sounding metal acts, as examples of the type of sound they are wanting to create. Aside from experience, they are seeking a drummer who will take this seriously, and has the time to dedicate themselves to the band.

They added in the post that they are seeking someone between the ages of 15 and 20. If you know someone, or you believe you'd be a nice addition to this band, just click the reply link in the upper left corner of the post.

Good luck!