For 3 years, the Magic Valley has been under siege by a mysterious pirate. He doesn’t plunder ships for gold or ransacks unarmed villages. Instead, he uses his time to inspire and bring smiles to the community, but that time has come to an end.

In an emotional video message on social media, Captain Jak Smith shared that he needed to take personal time and hang up the pirate hat. Even in his goodbye message, he was still inspirational. It takes courage to admit that you need to take time for yourself to work on your own well-being. Our world often expects us to just carry on with a happy face and pretend everything is OK. Captain Jak, we are proud of you and we’ll miss you.

As a farewell gift in the video, the pirate revealed his secret identity which he had kept secret for 3 years. His real name is Steven (which seems like a great Dodgeball reference) and he’s a construction worker. We wish you well on your journey Steve. Thanks for the memories.

Nobody else in the Magic Valley knows this, but for a few months at the beginning of the pandemic I would dress up in a stormtrooper costume with 2 of my kids just to walk along the streets and make people smile. We made it a goal to never actually talk to anyone, we would just walk, wave, and shake hands with strangers. We loved seeing the joy it brought to their faces, but we stopped because our lives got busy. We even showed up at a few of Captain Jak’s events, so I understand and respect why he’s taking a break and commend him for doing this for 3 years.

