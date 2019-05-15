Twin Falls Police: “Don’t Ask For Emergency Help On Social Media”
If you don't follow the Twin Falls Police Department on Twitter, it can get pretty entertaining. They post some incredibly helpful information and some information that makes you scratch your head.
Again, put this on the list of things that I had no idea actually needed to be said.
So please, if you have an emergency do not reach out to police on social media. Believe it or not, a cell phone can make phone calls as well as send messages on Facebook.