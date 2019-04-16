UPDATED STORY:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews and law enforcement responded to a car that ended up on its roof Tuesday evening near a Twin Falls elementary school. New information from the Twin Falls Police Department says the driver of the car had a medical emergency which may have caused the accident.

The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Lt. Terry Thueson says the angle of impact caused the car to roll onto the top, he also says the driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash happened at around 7:04 p.m. in front of Harrison Elementary School. The car appeared to be a small Toyota sedan on its top in front of the gymnasium of the school with local license plates, the front end was facing south.

Part of Harrison Street was blocked by emergency vehicles with traffic being guided around the scene. Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Fire Department, several unmarked police cars and a Twin Falls County Sheriff's vehicle was on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Lt. Thueson.