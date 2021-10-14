Twin Falls Police: Lock Car Doors, Uptick In Thefts In Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Police Department made the announcement that they have seen an uptick in car thefts around the area. Many of which, they said, could have been prevented by simply locking the car door.

A lot of the time crimes like this are crimes of opportunity. The Twin Falls Police Department stated that their officers are increasing their patrols to look for this kind of behavior but the best solution to the problem is to lock the door.

I have a Ring doorbell and as part of the neighborhood app on the device you can read some experiences from others who are part of the app. I have read that some people that forgot to lock their car doors had their vehicles stolen. Unfortunately there has never been video of the perpetrators.

I have to admit I have forgotten to lock my car hundreds of times. I have been very fortunate not to have something bad happen. During this time of year I imagine more people are not locking their doors because they are starting to warm up their vehicles by leaving them running. That is another way to get your car stolen if you leave it running in your driveway.

The answer really should be, if it isn't yours don't take it, but instead we have to focus on what we can do to prevent this type of things from happening. Try not to forget to lock your doors. Home doors too.

