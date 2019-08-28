Twin Falls Police Looking for Missing Mother and Baby

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A mother and child from the Magic Valley have been listed as missing for nearly a week.

The Idaho Missing Person Clearinghouse lists Maria Canales Briceno, 30, and Thomas Stevens as missing since August 22, when they were last seen in Twin Falls. According to Lt. Terry Thueson with the Twin Falls Police Department the investigation is ongoing.

The Clearinghouse says Briceno did not return home after taking the six-month-old child with her last week. She also did not have a license, a vehicle, money, or phone on her. She also did not have anyone in the area she associated with. The woman is from Costa Rica and has brown hair, black eyes and is about 140 pounds.

The child has blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing a blue top with snaps. It is not clear if Briceno left on foot or in a car. If you have more information call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.