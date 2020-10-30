Twin Falls Police Respond to Man Shooting Cans in Backyard

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Target practice in the back yard of a home in Twin Falls landed a man in jail Thursday afternoon.

According to Twin Falls Police, the individual was arrested after officers responded to the area with an armored vehicle off Adams Street near Falls Avenue in the afternoon and blocked off the vicinity. Turns out the man had been shooting cans in his back yard with a .22 caliber firearm.

It is unlawful to discharge a firearm within city limits.