UPDATE: Twin Falls Police announced at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday the missing person was found safe and is back with family.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Twin Falls police are looking for a 72-year-old woman who suffers from memory and hearing loss last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Bluebell Avenue and Harrison Street South. Mon Maya Rana walked away from her residence Thursday, and authorities are trying to locate her whereabouts. If you have seen this woman or have information of her whereabouts, contact the Twin Falls Police Department right away: 208-735-4357.