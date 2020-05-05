ISP Communications Officer Credited with Saving Rupert Teen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho State Police emergency communication officer is credited with digging a little deeper into a missing Rupert teen case that resulted in an AMBER Alert and two men being arrested in mid-April.

ISP said Regional Communications Supervisor DeLisa Orren helped Idaho and California authorities find a Rupert teen that had been reported missing on April 16 as a possible runaway. ISP said instead of Orren just informing officers on patrol of a missing teen, she looked into the history of the two men that might have been with the young girl and discovered they had previous criminal histories involving assault and human trafficking.

Orren then informed Rupert Police of the connection and put them in touch with the Idaho AMVER Alert System, which then issued an alert. The teen was then located several hours later in California and the two men were arrested. According to the Rupert Police Department, Carmelo Villanueva Galarza, 35, and 18-year-old Sergio Jesus Anaya Alcantar are facing charges of second degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit second degree kidnapping and injury to a child. "Working in a small agency, an extra set of eyes from an experienced agency always helps, and in this case helped recover the missing juvenile. Time is critical for recovery in a child abduction, and it may have been too late if not for the work of Ms. Orren," said Rupert P.D. Detective Kuoha, in a prepared statement.

ISP said Orren has worked with the agency for 15 years and is a supervisor at ISP's emergency center in Meridian.