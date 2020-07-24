Twin Falls Police Seeking Info On Missing 16-Yr-Old Boy

A south Idaho teenager was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

The Twin Falls Police Department is looking into the disappearance of 16-year-old David Ira Spang. David was last seen on July 20, 2020, according to his profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

No photograph of Spang was made available to the Idaho State Police website, but he is 6'0", and weighs 155 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes. If you are a friend or acquaintance of David Ira Spang, and are aware of his current location, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.