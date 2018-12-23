TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) On Saturday, in a joint statement between the Twin Falls Police Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, investigators executed search warrants on behalf of state and federal investigators out of Colorado in the case of the mother who went missing there around Thanksgiving. According to various media reports, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth was last seen in Woodland Park, Colorado and has been missing ever since. Late last week the Associated Press reported Colorado investigators arrested Berreth's fiance. According to Twin Falls Police, their department and the sheriff's office executed search warrants locally after being contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigators in Colorado on December 15. Detectives worked with the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) to prepare and serve the search warrants and process several items of evidence with help from the Twin Falls County and Twin Falls City Evidence Technicians. In the joint statement, Sheriff Tom Carter and Chief of Police Craig Kingsbury said “We are pleased our organizations were able to provide the assistance and support requested by the FBI, CBI, and the Woodland Park Police Department.” The sheriff's office and police department did not specify where the search warrants were carried out or what evidence was processed. Colorado officials in a past press conference said during their investigation Berreth's cellphone was pinged somewhere near Gooding. Another connection to Idaho is Berreth's mother lives in the state.

