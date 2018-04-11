Twin Falls Restaurant Offering Free Food As Reward For Info

The Cove in Twin Falls was burglarized over the weekend and are still finding things that are missing. So they are offering a year of free finger steaks for anyone with information about the burglary.

The Cove of Twin Falls Facebook page said they are offering the free finger steak for a year if anyone can provide information leading to an arrest. Some limitations apply, but they say it will be worth your while.

They are hoping to retain some of the items stolen, especially hand made and sentimental things like this:



Apparently everyone likes finger steaks more than elk around here so sounds like a win win. Contact the Twin Falls Police Department or the Cove with information.