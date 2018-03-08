Registering your child for school can be a confusing process, especially for first time parents. Twin Falls School District has announced the registration dates that you need to know for Kindergarten.

For the 2018-2019 school year, registration begins April 16th

Bickel Elementary 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Harrison Elementary 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (or by appointment)

Lincoln Elementary 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Morningside Elementary 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Oregon Trail Elementary 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Perrine Elementary 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Pillar Falls Elementary 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Rock Creek Elementary 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sawtooth Elementary 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

If you are still unsure about appointment times or need to contact your child's school you can find all the phone numbers here .

For a full list of paperwork that is needed for you to fill out, bring with you, busing information and a map to see which school you should be contacting you can click on the Twin Falls School District website .