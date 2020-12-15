Twin Falls School District Votes To Return To 4 Days

The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees voted Monday, December 14th to have schools return to a 4 day school week and modified "Yellow" protocol when classes return January 4th.

The modified "Yellow" protocol would mean all students would return to the classroom 4 days a week, Tuesday through Friday with Monday being a designated online learning day. The reason for Monday being an online learning day is so teachers can prepare lessons for any students that are sick and cannot go in to the classrooms.

According to the Twin Falls School Board press release, recent guidelines from the CDC recommend that schools across the country begin to open as much as possible.

Other guidelines in the "Yellow" protocol include maintaining social distancing, encouraging parents to screen their children every morning for symptoms and keeping them home if they are sick. Face masks are still required for staff and students within the school building and where social distancing cannot be maintained.

There will be designated "mask breaks" where students can take their mask off for a reprieve in the classrooms and masks will still not be required if the student is eating or drinking.

You can read the full Yellow Protocol here or you can go online at tfsd.org to read the full news release provided by Superintendent of Schools Dr, Brady Dickinson here as well.