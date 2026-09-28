Another weekend brings more deadly crashes in Idaho. On Saturday afternoon, Idaho State Police say two cars collided on Highway 21 near Lowman. It happened just before 2:00 when a 40-year-old Boise man driving southbound in a Lexus GX460 crossed the center line. A 40-year-old man from Caldwell was driving a 2020 Nissan Armada heading north. In an effort to avoid the crash, both drivers swerved, but still collided. A 32-year-old Caldwell woman was a passenger in the Nissan. She was killed. There was a child in the Lexus who survived, as did both drivers.

The Crash Happened in Broad Daylight in Boise County

The three survivors were airlifted to hospitals. Troopers said all four were wearing seatbelts. The highway was blocked for five hours as local EMS, Boise County Deputies, and Air St. Luke’s assisted.

Another Crash Happened in the Wee Hours of the Morning

An accident Sunday in Boundary County killed one. Two young men from Bonners Ferry were traveling in a 1978 Chevy pickup at 4:00 in the morning. It left Highway 1 south of Porthill and slammed into several trees before stopping nose-down against a tree. The 20-year-old driver died at the scene. A 21-year-old passenger survived. Troopers believe they weren’t wearing seatbelts. The survivor was last known to be in critical condition. The investigation continues. Deputies from Boundary County, Boundary Ambulance, and Hall Mountain firefighters assisted at the scene.

Studies show seatbelts reduce the risk of death by 45 percent, and serious injury by 50 percent. You can read more about the research by clicking here.