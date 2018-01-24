Twin Falls Sheriff: Wanted Fugitive Caught in Utah

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A fugitive from Twin Falls County has been arrested in Utah after an incident in late December near Hollister. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Aaron Segelson was arrested by Utah authorities this week on an outstanding warrant. On December 26, Segelson was involved in an accident on Highway 93 and had ran away. At the time the community of Hollister was alerted and told Segelson might have been armed with a 9mm pistol and considered dangerous. The 39-year-old gang member was never located by Idaho State Police and Twin Falls County deputies at the time. The sheriff's office thanked the community for their help and ISP is investigating.