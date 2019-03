TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Employee Association will hold its annual Turkey Shoot on Nov. 25 at the Twin Falls Gun Club. The event begins at 10 a.m., and will include prizes and the raffling of two guns: a Remington 870 Express pump shotgun, and a Remington 870 Express JR 20-gauge shotgun. Tickets are $5 apiece or five tickets for $20.