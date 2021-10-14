Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Responds to Report of Missing Teen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said it takes every report of a missing child seriously following reports of a juvenile who recently went missing.

In a statement released Wednesday, The sheriff's office said deputies and neighboring law enforcement agencies were looking for a female runaway that reportedly took the family car on October 10, and hasn't been seen since. The sheriff's office didn't specify the case, but also noted that it could not find any information or evidence of sensational claims made on social media concerning the runaway. Since the report was filed, the sheriff's office said it had followed up on multiple leads and searched in 18 locations for the missing girl. Adding to the difficulty is that most runaways don't want to be found, the sheriff's office said in the statement.

There have been 41 calls in the last 12 months for runaways the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has handled, and 66 reports for missing persons. According to the Idaho State Police Clearing House page on their website, there are more than 150 people reported as missing, both adult and juvenile, in Idaho.

