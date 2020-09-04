Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Seeks Info On Centennial Park Tagging

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a recent act of graffiti on a rock face at Centennial Park.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office took to its Facebook page on September 3 to inform the public about an act of vandalism that was found on a rock face near a dock on the south side of the Snake River. Multiple messages were sprayed on the rocks in blue, black and purple lettering. The abbreviation for Black Lives Matter ("BLM") was one of the messages tagged by the person (s) responsible.

Word of the reprehensible act has been spreading throughout the community, as the photo has already been shared over 300 times to date. No time table was given by the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office as to when they believe the act was committed, nor has any information been made public regarding witnesses. It appears that a possible nickname of an individual was also painted on the rock.

There have been a couple of recent area taggings similar to this one, including the vandalism of historic sites near the City of Rocks earlier this year, in which no arrest has still been made. Multiple downtown businesses were also tagged in June of 2019.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who might have information pertaining to this act to contact them, at 208-735-1911. Tips will remain anonymous. The majority of these acts happen after dark, so if anyone happened to see any individuals in this area in recent days, they should contact local authorities.