Twin Falls Teen Missing Since September 14

A Twin Falls teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you had recent contact with Ariana Isabel Carpio? The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for any information concerning her whereabouts. She was last heard from on Monday, September 14, according to her profile on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Carpio, 17, is 5'5", and weighs 185 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and multiple tattoos, including ones on her forearm, hand and torso. She also has a lip piercing.

If you have any information you can share with law enforcement regarding her current location, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.