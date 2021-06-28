Two Airlifted to Hospital after Trucks Crash Near Hansen Friday

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people from Hansen had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash between two trucks Friday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Mark Craner, 51, and Maria King, 47, both of Hansen, were flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls when they collided with a semi-truck at 3800 East and 3200 North at around 3:39 p.m. ISP said Craner had been driving an older dump truck north on 3800 East when the driver of a semi-truck failed to yield to them as it pulled off of 3200 North. The dump truck struck the trailer.

The driver of the semi, Norman Baldwin, 64, of Lewsiton was not injured in the crash. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire, and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the crash.

Get our free mobile app