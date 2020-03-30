Two Arrested Near King Hill Accused for a String of Burglaries

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young men are accused of a burglary spree in Elmore County that ended with one getting tased when he allegedly pulled a gun on deputies near King Hill.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Michael Triplett and 19-year-old Kyle Sheeter, were arrested after deputies received a call Sunday evening for a reported car burglary outside a gas station in Glenns Ferry.

Deputies eventually found the pair in a vehicle reported stolen out of Boise near King Hill. Triplett was arrested without incident, but Sheeter refused to get out of the car and, according to the sheriff, asked deputies to shoot him. Sheeter allegedly put the car in reverse and tried to get away. A deputy was able to stop the car before it got away.

Sheeter continued to refuse to listen to deputies and brandished a firearm. The sheriff's said in a statement the officers were able to subdue Sheeter with a stun gun and place him under arrest.